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The Enigma of London's Square Mile & Analysis of The Plan
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71 views • March 23, 2021
The Nation of the United Kingdom is Racist and Sexist but above all -
Dis-Honest
God's plan is to Expose, gently but in full the issues that plague our world so that it can be rectified.
Sleeping Love Awakens when Evil gets Exposed.
Blurred images take on a cacophony of very clear images...
What every day object defines the Masculine and Feminine parts of the Soul.
Who needs 37 Billion £'s.
Choose a spoon - it is the Chosen One.
All original content from Rebel 4 Jesus except wherever the ideas come from and the music playing in the background is by David Bowie and mostly Portishead.
Dis-Honest
God's plan is to Expose, gently but in full the issues that plague our world so that it can be rectified.
Sleeping Love Awakens when Evil gets Exposed.
Blurred images take on a cacophony of very clear images...
What every day object defines the Masculine and Feminine parts of the Soul.
Who needs 37 Billion £'s.
Choose a spoon - it is the Chosen One.
All original content from Rebel 4 Jesus except wherever the ideas come from and the music playing in the background is by David Bowie and mostly Portishead.
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