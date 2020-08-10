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This is INSANE! Gov't Air-Dropping Wildlife Vaccines On New York?! Warns "Don't Touch/ Eat"!
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48 views • August 10, 2020
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/nashville-city-councilwoman-recommends-attempted-murder-charges-for-some-not-wearing-face-masks
https://www.aa.com.tr/en/latest-on-coronavirus-outbreak/only-half-of-brits-will-get-covid-19-vaccine/1936335#
https://www.wgrz.com/article/news/health/what-you-need-to-know-about-the-rabies-vaccine-erie-county-plans-to-airdrop/71-53818ee6-b128-40ee-902a-c089706e06c6
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https://www.aa.com.tr/en/latest-on-coronavirus-outbreak/only-half-of-brits-will-get-covid-19-vaccine/1936335#
https://www.wgrz.com/article/news/health/what-you-need-to-know-about-the-rabies-vaccine-erie-county-plans-to-airdrop/71-53818ee6-b128-40ee-902a-c089706e06c6
For exclusive content, censored videos and to help me make this channel even better:
Join Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/timtruth
Collaborative Video Discovery Website: https://GroupDiscover.com
Best Music Storage Website: https://MyMusi.cc
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