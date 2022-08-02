The Secret Life of the Refrigerator (Full Length)

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Commercial refrigeration equipment was first developed in Australia, where the winters weren't cold enough to produce much natural ice. A brewery was the first company to commission an artificial ice making plant (in 1865) so cooling Australian lager was the first use of artificial refrigeration.
Accompanying Sheet:
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