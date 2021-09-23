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Project Veritas - PART 2 FDA Official Blow Dart African Americans Wants Nazi Germany Registry for Unvaccinated (09.22.21)
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587 views • September 23, 2021
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Investigate & expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions in order to achieve a more ethical & transparent society.
MIRRORED due to Censorship.
Follow:
Telegram: https://t.me/project_veritas
FB: https://www.facebook.com/ProjectVeritas
IG: https://www.instagram.com/project_ver...
Telegram: https://t.me/JamesOKeefeIII
IG: https://www.instagram.com/jamesokeefe...
Mission Statement
Investigate & expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions in order to achieve a more ethical & transparent society.
MIRRORED due to Censorship.
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