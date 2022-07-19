FULL SHOW: Governments Announce “Cooling Centers” to Escape Heat as Rolling Blackouts Become Official Democrat Policy

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Another War Room prediction comes true in real time as cities across America are announcing “cooling centers” where air conditioning will be available for people who have their power shut off or can’t afford energy costs. All part of Great Reset, stop Climate Change agenda. The invasion at the Southern Border continues to be worse than ever, but locals are taking action, like Hernando Arce. He explains the situation in San Antonio with the illegals and announces an event for locals to take action. Kristi Leigh and Megan Fox join to follow up on the story of the 10 year old girl being raped as new developments on the story over the weekend make things more interesting. Owen Shroyer and Jacob Engels reminisce on trolling liberal activists.