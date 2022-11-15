Tim Kirby - " What If The Left and Right Are Wrong?"

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On

Nov 15, Tuesday @ 12:00 PM EST

Guest: Tim Kirby

Topic: What if the Left and Right are Wrong

Tim Kirby YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWjox2j8QnpUBanF7jTEg3A

Bio:





Tim Kirby is an American born Russian Political Analyst and Radio Talk Show host. He has lived in Russia since 2006 and writes on a wide variety of topics from geopolitics to ideology. He also does travel material as well as DIY on YouTube. Kirby also plays for the offensive line of the Moscow Spartans American Football Club.





Interview Panel







Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless

www.quantumnurse.life

Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837

Quantum Nurse Podbean https://graceasagra.podbean.com





Quantum Nurse ClickView https://clikview.com/?ref=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477









Hartmut Schumacher

Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH

https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path





Roy Coughlan

Podcast: AWAKENING

https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/