Tim Kirby - " What If The Left and Right Are Wrong?"

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Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
Freedom International Livestream
On
Nov 15, Tuesday @ 12:00 PM EST
Guest: Tim Kirby
Topic: What if the Left and Right are Wrong
Tim Kirby YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWjox2j8QnpUBanF7jTEg3A
Bio:
Tim Kirby is an American born Russian Political Analyst and Radio Talk Show host. He has lived in Russia since 2006 and writes on a wide variety of topics from geopolitics to ideology. He also does travel material as well as DIY on YouTube. Kirby also plays for the offensive line of the Moscow Spartans American Football Club.
Interview Panel
Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life
Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/
Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988
Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace
Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837
Quantum Nurse Podbean https://graceasagra.podbean.com
Quantum Nurse ClickView https://clikview.com/?ref=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477
Hartmut
Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path
Roy
Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/