Tim Kirby - " What If The Left and Right Are Wrong?"
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Published 14 days ago |
Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On
Nov 15, Tuesday @ 12:00 PM EST

Guest: Tim Kirby

Topic: What if the Left and Right are Wrong

Bio:


Tim Kirby is an American born Russian Political Analyst and Radio Talk Show host. He has lived in Russia since 2006 and writes on a wide variety of topics from geopolitics to ideology. He also does travel material as well as DIY on YouTube. Kirby also plays for the offensive line of the Moscow Spartans American Football Club.


Interview Panel



Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
