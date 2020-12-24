Illuminati NWO plans to kill off all first responders first with their COVID-19 "Mark of the Beast" 60 hertz 5G remote assassination AI femtotech nanobot gene-changing Borg zombie Coronavirus vaccine

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2020). The medical staff and emergency first responders and police and riot police human homo-sapiens specie people will be killed first by Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati Umbrella company chief scientist Bill Gates’ Wuhan 5G remote assassination AI nanobot Borg hive-mind zombie COVID-19 vaccine, so there probably won’t be anyone to treat the normal humans or to stop the rioting by the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar rioters and genocide race war people and gender war people and class war people. The Illuminati NWO AntiChrist Nazi 5th Reich imperial clone army avatar spec ops will have to enforce martial law and police state tyrannical one-world government. All dissidents listed on the red list and yellow list will be arrested and killed or thrown into the FEMA Nazi holocaust camps. The medical staff and emergency first responders, who received the antidote, and who are not human specie people, but are returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar people will be killing all the human specie people of God and depopulating them in the hospitals, as they are doing right now, as shown in previous videos. End of transmission… The nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar infiltrated saboteur employee inside BitChute company sabotaged my BitChute video on the “COVID-19 vaccine warning” which I had linked from my YouTube site by preventing it from playing, so I put a new link on my YouTube video site for another uploaded video, but their BitChute infiltrator spy made that video unplayable also. Now, they are restricting the humans from seeing my YouTube video intro. I know Google prevents BitChute videos from showing up on their search results, and Twitter issues a warning on any BitChute video links that it may be a dangerous site so not to go there. The fallen angels and their children the nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites are desperate in making all the humans take the gene-altering vaccine and lose their soul, and become COVID-19 vaccine “black goo” Kaaba meteor AI femtobot black cube quantum computer hive-mind transhumanism Borg slaves and COVID-19 vaccine t-Veronica virus zombies. Attached is Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati top hierarchy “Pleiadians’ Luciferian White Lodge Brotherhood” (aka “Dracos’ Satanist Black Lodge Brotherhood”) ascended master fallen angels and their Illuminati nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elite children’s official CDC website on “zombie preparedness” as predictive-programming to get the dumb human homo-sapiens specie’s permission. Fallen angels need the humans’ authority to do anything. They are preparing for the zombie COVID-19 vaccine. Also attached is a video of a sister in Christ who had several dreams warning of the coming beheading of all the Tribulation Saints at the beginning of the Tribulation Age after the Church Saints are raptured into heaven, and most of the earth’s humans and life dead as a result of God’s soon coming judgment and wrath upon the wicked End Times generation, before Jesus’ Second-Coming at Armageddon. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission…See full article at:Tags:#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine