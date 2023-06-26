Honoring the Memory of Our Miscarried Babies Honors Our Heavenly Father - Katie Cheshire

Katie Cheshire is the mother of eight children on Earth and nine babies in heaven. She chose to homeschool all eight of her kids and is a huge advocate for entrusting a woman’s womb to the Lord. Katie shares the hardships of walking through her nine miscarriages, and how she looked to the wisdom of God and His Word through those experiences. Katie also offers some advice about what women can do to help themselves address underlying problems that may be contributing to miscarriages or infertility. She recommends working with a naturopath doctor and focusing on balancing hormones. Katie additionally encourages women to talk openly about their babies who have passed away. The best verses offering hope can be found in Psalm 27:13-14.







TAKEAWAYS





Katie recommends the book I’ll Hold You In Heaven: Healing and Hope for the Parent Who Has Lost a Child through Miscarriage, Stillbirth, Abortion or Early Infant Death by Jack Hayford





It’s an honor to carry any life inside your body, no matter how short their time was here on Earth





When we talk about our miscarried babies, we honor life and we honor God and it helps us heal





Katie recommends checking for MTHFR mutations by visiting a doctor who could diagnose the condition and give solutions







