Honoring the Memory of Our Miscarried Babies Honors Our Heavenly Father - Katie Cheshire
Counter Culture Mom
Published Monday

Katie Cheshire is the mother of eight children on Earth and nine babies in heaven. She chose to homeschool all eight of her kids and is a huge advocate for entrusting a woman’s womb to the Lord. Katie shares the hardships of walking through her nine miscarriages, and how she looked to the wisdom of God and His Word through those experiences. Katie also offers some advice about what women can do to help themselves address underlying problems that may be contributing to miscarriages or infertility. She recommends working with a naturopath doctor and focusing on balancing hormones. Katie additionally encourages women to talk openly about their babies who have passed away. The best verses offering hope can be found in Psalm 27:13-14.



TAKEAWAYS


Katie recommends the book I’ll Hold You In Heaven: Healing and Hope for the Parent Who Has Lost a Child through Miscarriage, Stillbirth, Abortion or Early Infant Death by Jack Hayford


It’s an honor to carry any life inside your body, no matter how short their time was here on Earth


When we talk about our miscarried babies, we honor life and we honor God and it helps us heal


Katie recommends checking for MTHFR mutations by visiting a doctor who could diagnose the condition and give solutions



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

COL1972 (get 10% off with code CCM): https://bit.ly/COLCCM

BHN Formulas (Progesterone Product): https://bhnformulas.com/

I’ll Hold You in Heaven Book: https://amzn.to/43VpinT

Folate and B12 (Katie’s favorite): https://bit.ly/3X7wLNX

Another Good Folate Option: https://bit.ly/43JRsls


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
godheavenabortionscriptureinfertilityfertilityheavenly fatherinfant deathstillbirthtina griffincounter culture mom showkatie cheshiremiscarried babies

