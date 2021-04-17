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Kamala Harris Fills In For Biden As House America First Caucus Plans Hostile Takeover Of Republican Party
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130 views • April 17, 2021
Tom Pappert and Owen Shroyer discuss the new America first caucus and Kamala Harris apparently going to Guatemala.
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