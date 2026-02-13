Two Economic Systems. Two Very Different Views of Humanity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The wealth of a nation isn’t gold or money — it’s the creative power of its people.
In this conversation, Susan Kokinda explains the contrast between the American economic philosophy and the British system — and why discussions around depopulation reveal a deeper divide in how leaders see the role of human life and progress.
Is the system meant to serve people… or are people expected to serve the system?