Ayatollah Khamenei says Tehran regards Trump as a criminal because of the casualties & the damage that he inflicted on Iran during the recent riots.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei says Tehran regards US President Donald Trump as a criminal because of the casualties and the damage that he inflicted on Iran during the recent riots.

Adding more:

❗️Leader of Iran, Imam Khamenei: “Rioters killed several thousand people”

No, some did not necessarily had direct ties to the Zionist regime or to any particular intelligence agency.

These are naïve teenagers influenced to stir up excitement in them.

Young people are emotional, teenagers are emotional. They enter the scene and do things they shouldn’t do, commit acts of mischief they shouldn’t commit.

These are the foot soldiers. Their mission is to go and attack a place, like a police station, a house, an office, a bank, an industrial center, an electricity facility. That is their mission.

The ringleaders gather in groups of 10, 20, or 50 people each, guide them, and tell them: You must go here, do this, and commit crimes, and they do.

Unfortunately, many crimes occurred during the riots.

These ignorant criminals, under the leadership of those malicious and trained figures, carried out bad acts and committed major crimes.

They destroyed 250 mosques, destroyed and ruined more than 250 educational and scientific centers, struck the electricity industry, attacked banks, damaged medical facilities, attacked shops supplying people’s basic goods, harmed civilians,

and killed several thousand people.

@FotrosResistancee

Adding, Trump after this today:

Trump: “It’s time to look for new leadership in Iran” — Politico

U.S. Supreme Leader Donald Trump said Iran needs new leadership, openly attacking Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Politico reports.

Trump claimed Khamenei is incapable of governing and responsible for internal violence, saying he should “run the country properly and stop killing people.”

He also called Iran “the worst place to live in the world,” directly blaming the current leadership.