Control the Food Control the People! Fat and Sick during Early Retirement?!

Control the Food Control the People Fat and Sic during Early Retirement?! 9:32

00:00 Food is central to life

02:28 Food availability and toxicity of the food in PV Mexico

08:38 PV has a shortage of fruits and veggies compared to N. Baja

12:00 The big box stores fresh foods in PV

13:32 Ecuador food quality and the quantity!

We have other countries to compare with, so we know this is not how it should be, at least not here.

