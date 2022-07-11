Dr Ruckman - RARE Romans Study (NOT Bookstore Version) #30 END (Rom 13_1 - 16_27)

Romans Chapter 13 vs. 1 - Romans Chapter 16 vs.27. The LAST volume. The only Bible Believers commentary on Romans.

This is what the Reformation Text says and means. This Reformation Text (The King James Holy Bible) has saved countless souls since the 1600's. The Power of God's real Bible has brought us all the freedoms that we enjoy today (after 1000 dark years).

This is the BEST Romans commentary I ever heard. Dr Ruckman teaches from the reformation text (the Authorized Bible) - about how Romans defines Christian Doctrine and advanced revelations without private interpretation. These spiritual truths are indeed "soul food"!

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