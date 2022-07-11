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Dr Ruckman - RARE Romans Study (NOT Bookstore Version) #30 END (Rom 13_1 - 16_27)
Get Blessed Forever 2 COR 2:17
Get Blessed Forever 2 COR 2:17
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32 views • July 11, 2022

Romans Chapter 13 vs. 1 - Romans Chapter 16 vs.27.  The LAST volume. The only Bible Believers commentary on Romans.

This is what the Reformation Text says and means. This Reformation Text (The King James Holy Bible) has saved countless souls since the 1600's. The Power of God's real Bible has brought us all the freedoms that we enjoy today (after 1000 dark years).
This is the BEST Romans commentary I ever heard. Dr Ruckman teaches from the reformation text (the Authorized Bible) - about how Romans defines Christian Doctrine and advanced revelations without private interpretation. These spiritual truths are indeed "soul food"!
Visit GetBlessedForever.com for more info!

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holy bibleking james biblecommentaryauthorized kjvaudio biblereformation textspiritual circumcision
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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