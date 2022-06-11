Dr Jennifer Daniels - Getting Creative With Your Health and Healing On Your Own on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (12.18.18)

Show highlights:

Trans humanism: Population Control, Controlling the minds of people, Dividing and Conquering

Paleo Diet: Carbs are necessary, unwanted weight loss

-I can’t find the less than 50 calorie molasses anywhere. Can you find a source and put it in your store? I am so missing having it in my morning coffee

-Why do you get cataracts and what to do to get rid of them.

-I have a birthmark roughly the size of a nickel. I was wondering what is the cause of birthmarks and is there a way of gently removing it over time? I hear they can turn into cancer.



-My father has atrial fibrillation and on several meds. His condition slowly seems to be getting worse. He is open to natural approaches. Curious what Dr. Daniels thoughts are on his condition and what would be the best way to work with her as he probably will need help slowly weaning off his meds?

-What might Dr. Daniels recommend for a person experiencing an intense “gnawing”-burning type pain in their digestive system that hasn’t responded to several months of high amounts of aloe vera, then several months of heavy daily collagen use, and then high doses of potent probiotics for three months straight. The sensation only goes away during and right after eating a meal, and slowly returns as the meal passes through – the pain often causes insomnia.

-Recently, you mentioned that even one alcoholic drink per WEEK can ruin a liver. How can someone drinking for decades one drink per DAY repair the said damage?

-Is there a way to avoid vaccines when traveling outside the US?

-On Dr Daniels last show, she spoke about eating bacon or pork belly for anxiety. Can she explain 1. HOW these fats block adrenaline/toxins that causes anxiety? 2. HOW MUCH bacon per day per day should be consumed?

-For taking turpentine, I have found that powdered sugar instead of granulated sugar works better at absorbing the turpentine and makes it more palatable in the mouth. Do you see any problem with this?

-I am a 45 year old man with a long term dull pain (8 years) in my left testicle. At times the pain intensifies. How can I find out what is causing this ? and what could I do to remedy this symptom

-I don’t have an enlarged prostate, but I have to get up 2-3 times in the night to go to the bathroom. What in my physiology might be amiss? Do you have any tips on how I can lessen the urination frequency and perhaps sleep for longer durations?

-Does Dr. Daniels recommend a process for preserving bone broth? Currently, I make a big batch of broth and make soup and freeze some broth, but I heard that I can pressure can it in mason jars. I would like to try that so I can preserve it without the need for refrigeration.

-I emailed you the other day about the Molasses. I called Allied Old English the company that manufactures the Plantation Unsulphured Blackstrap molasses and that used to have a 42 calorie product and they said that they are not making it anymore – only the 60 calories!



-Recently I have noticed that if I scratch a scab…say from a mosquito bite . .I continue to bleed and bleed with blood continuously dripping . This is new. Whats going on and what do I need to do?

-What can be done to reverse cavities in teeth?

-I have a family member with a alcoholism issue, would you have any insight as to how curb the urge for alcohol, and any supplements that can aid in the recovery?



-What is natural remedy for itchy skin? My grandmother is suffering from a skin allergy and her skin is very itchy.



-I had a total hysterectomy when I was 39 I have taken bio identical hormones ON and OFF since then: progesterone, and the bio-estrogens. What can a person expect with a total hysterectomy as they age? If I did not take hormones to replace after the surgery would I be in trouble?

-Is there ever a time that Dr. Daniels would recommend tinctures? I heard her say that she prefers milk thistle seed over milk thistle tincture, but I was wondering about dandelion or chaga.

-I’ve been eating a lot of cooked millet (like a porridge) lately. Do you think this indicates a mineral deficiency? If so, which mineral(s) is my body wanting?

-What is going on when I eat something and get energy about 30 minutes later? I just keep thinking my body could not process two slices of cheese pizza that fast.



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