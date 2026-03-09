China has announced zero-tariff treatment for imports from 53 African countries (all except Eswatini, due to its Taiwan ties), effective May 1, 2026

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Russia is currently increasing its energy supplies to its reliable partners in several regions of the world - Putin

Russia is ready to work with Europeans on oil and gas supplies but we need signals from them — Putin

"If European buyers suddenly decide to reorient themselves and ensure us long-term sustainable joint work, free from political agenda – welcome. We've never refused"

🐻 Translation: "Come and beg us once you reject your Russophobia"

Putin stated the need to completely stop energy supplies to Europe, with the exception of Hungary and Slovakia:

Russia is a reliable supplier of energy resources. It has always been so. We will certainly continue to supply oil and gas to those countries that are themselves reliable partners. I mean not only our partners in the Asia-Pacific region, but also in Eastern European countries, such as Slovakia and Hungary.

At the same time, I want to remind you that EU countries plan to introduce additional restrictions on the purchase of Russian hydrocarbons, including LNG, from April 25, up to a complete ban on such supplies in 2027. In this regard, the government has already been tasked with assessing the possibility and feasibility of stopping our energy supplies to the European market. We should not wait until they deliberately slam the door in our face.

The main points from Putin's statements at the meeting on the situation in the global oil and gas market:

➡️The route of oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz is currently effectively closed;

➡️ A complete switch to supplies of Middle Eastern oil without the Strait of Hormuz is currently unrealistic;

➡️Competition for energy suppliers in the world is currently intensifying;

➡️Russian energy companies have always been distinguished by their stability;

➡️Russian energy companies need to take advantage of the current oil prices and use the revenue to repay debts to banks;

➡️A change in the balance of supply and demand for energy resources will lead to a new sustainable price reality.