What cannot be allowed, is the bombing & massacre of Christian people in Venezuela - clip 2

"What cannot be allowed, is the bombing and massacre of a Christian people: the Christian people of Venezuela."

President Maduro is open to talks to prevent the unnecessary death of his people at the hands of a maniacal state.

Adding more from last night:

SATELLITE VISUAL — The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) has now been spotted deep in the Caribbean, moving south roughly 150 miles (240 km) southwest of Ponce, Puerto Rico.

This is the first confirmed satellite image of the Ford inside the region since Trump’s “Southern Spear” buildup began and it puts the carrier group within striking range of Venezuela.

➤ 75+ aircraft onboard the USS Ford

➤ Full carrier strike group accompanying

➤ Active bomber flights already operating off Venezuela’s coast

The Caribbean hasn’t seen a U.S. military footprint like this in decades.



