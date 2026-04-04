THE DEAD MAN SWITCHES: How Trump Disarmed the Deep State's Nuclear Option





FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v7778a2-dead-mans-switches-are-off-how-trumps-first-term-eos-set-the-stage-for-what.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





They built failsafes. They rigged the world to burn if they ever fell. And in less than half a day, President Trump flipped every single switch off.





In this explosive strategic breakdown, John Michael Chambers reveals the hidden architecture of the deep state's final defense: dead man switches—deterrents designed to guarantee retaliation even after the head is cut off. The Soviet Perimeter system. The cartel sleeper cells embedded in U.S. border towns. The Iranian proxy networks primed to unleash regional war. All of it was designed to trigger the moment the elite faced justice.





Trump dismantled them all in sequence—and in silence.





First, Venezuela. A behind-the-scenes deal to extract Maduro not as a prisoner, but as a witness. His testimony will expose Obama, Brennan, Comey, Hillary, and China's role in stealing the 2020 election. The real winner, Edmundo Gonzalez, waits in the wings. The extraction is playing out on schedule.





Second, Mexico. The cartels—Sinaloa, Jalisco New Generation—were more than drug empires. They were dead man switches. Embedded assets in U.S. border towns poised to unleash terror and mass casualties the moment deep state arrests began. Trump neutralized them before they could fire.





Third, Iran. The Khomeini regime wasn't just a terror sponsor. It was the Middle East's dead man switch—primed to ignite a regional war against U.S. allies and Israel. Trump snuffed it out in hours.





The switches are off. The board is cleared. Gitmo is ready. And nothing can stop what's coming.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.