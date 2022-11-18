Elijah's Cave At Mount Sinai

#bibleevidence #discoveredmedia #mountsinai #ProjectTruthBeam #RealMountSinai #DiscoveredSinai #AJPlatt
This is not the fake traditional Mount Sinai in the Sinai Peninsula. That mountain is still in Egypt and they most definitely left Egypt. The traditional mountain also has no supporting evidence. This is the Real Mount Sinai. On this Mount there is one giant cave. The Bible speaks of Elijah being at the Mountain of God, at Horeb, this is Mount Sinai. You can read about it in 1 Kings 19. Check out Pastor AJ Platt as he was awesome on this trip, his youtube is at @pastorajplatt
The evidence of the Exodus has been preserved! Praise God!
I highly recommend Andrew Jones tours, check it out at DiscoveredSinai.com
