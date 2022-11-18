Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Elijah's Cave At Mount Sinai
143 views
channel image
Project Truth Beam
Published 10 days ago |

#bibleevidence #discoveredmedia #mountsinai #ProjectTruthBeam #RealMountSinai #DiscoveredSinai #AJPlatt This is not the fake traditional Mount Sinai in the Sinai Peninsula. That mountain is still in Egypt and they most definitely left Egypt. The traditional mountain also has no supporting evidence. This is the Real Mount Sinai. On this Mount there is one giant cave. The Bible speaks of Elijah being at the Mountain of God, at Horeb, this is Mount Sinai. You can read about it in 1 Kings 19. Check out Pastor AJ Platt as he was awesome on this trip, his youtube is at @pastorajplatt The evidence of the Exodus has been preserved! Praise God! I highly recommend Andrew Jones tours, check it out at DiscoveredSinai.com Please share this out, like, subscribe and leave a comment.

Keywords
biblegodelijahcave

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket