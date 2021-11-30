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Feds Torturing J6 Political Dissidents, Warns David Sumrall
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10 views • November 30, 2021
The FBI and Biden's Department of Justice are still holding large numbers of political prisoners from the mostly peaceful January 6 protest, some of whom are being tortured, warned StopHate.news founder and documentary maker David Sumrall in this interview with The New American's Alex Newman from the Red Pill Expo. Ironically, the FBI almost certainly played a key role in orchestrating the plot, just as it did in the hoax Michigan "kidnapping" case surrounding the governor, he said, noting that 12 of the 18 conspirators were involved with the FBI. Sumrall warned that while it may be conservatives in the crosshairs right now, nobody will be safe if this is not stopped.
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