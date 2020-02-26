© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The House of Israel - Lesson 3 - The Birthright and Scepter Divided
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
75 views • February 26, 2020
God gave some promises of grace and race. The promise of grace came through one seed, Jesus Christ, the physical descendant of King David of Judah. The promise of race, the birthright, which involves material and national wealth and blessings, have been fulfilled through Joseph, not through Judah. It is important to understand these distinctions in order to understand Bible prophecies for this end time.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.