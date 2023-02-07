2.6.23: China, Asia Foundation, Satanic rituals televised, children targeted, VILE affections! PRAY! [MIRROR]

[CREDIT] ✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️
https://andweknow.com/2023/02/06/2-6-23-china-asia-foundation-satanic-rituals-televised-children-targeted-vile-affections-pray/
Support deep & refreshing sleep with This Amazing Supplement: 🍃
Http://www.sleepwithawk.com
Get It Today for 51% OFF ^^ CLICK NOW^^
—————————————
ZStack Click Here--> http://zstackwithawk.com/
—————————————
My Pillow Click Here--> https://www.mypillow.com/awk
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/
—————————————————
The Isaacs - It Is Well With My Soul | Live At The Grand Ole Opry
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z4C_tF4PuAA
The Isaacs
http://theisaacs.com/
Leaked footage from yesterday's takedown of the Iron Fist Spy Balloon...enjoy! 😉🇺🇸 https://t.me/chiefnerd/6932
Airline CEO that pushed for vax mandates https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/41237
"Trans woman" and "her" "trans partner", happen to have two "trans children" that this monstrosity wants to mutilate. https://t.me/JFK_TV/15181
Chinese Spy Balloon shot down @2:39pm https://t.me/JFK_TV/15189
Las Vegas Tennis Player Collapses During Match, Dies Suddenly At 43 https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/31944
Satanic Temple to Open the ‘World’s First Religious Abortion Clinic’ Offering ‘Abortion Rituals’
https://tinyurl.com/mrxbfuj6
Sam Smith dresses as the devil in Satanic performance of “Unholy” during The Grammys. https://t.me/dailyrealtimenews/17696
Victims advocacy groups are bringing awareness to the massive human trafficking operations that happen each year at the Super Bowl. I https://t.me/Patri0tsareinContr0l/4158
Japanese Professor Sues the Government for Hiding Inconvenient Truths About the Jab https://t.me/VigilantFox/8265
Prosecutions To Begin Against Switzerland’s President For Pushing Unsafe Covid Jabs https://t.me/c/1716023008/158805
———————————————
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/
➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk
➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv
🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4
💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/
➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow
📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc
*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u
➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup
➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/
🧿 RELAY BY 🧿
■ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.