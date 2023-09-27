Create New Account
BOMBSHELL: China sent Hunter $250K to JB's Delaware address when he announced his 2019 run. .
Published 14 hours ago

Jesse Watters BOMBSHELL REPORT:

After The Resident announced his candidacy in 2019, the CCP sent Hunter a QUARTER OF A MILLION DOLLARS to Joe's Delaware address. Joe had coffee with the sender, spoke to him on the phone and wrote daughter letters of recommendation.


BREAKING from Jesse Watters:

Months after Biden announced his candidacy in 2019, the Chinese sent Hunter a quarter of a million dollars to Joe Biden's Wilmington Delaware address. Joe Biden shook the hand of the guy that sent Hunter the money, had coffee with him, spoke to him on the phone and wrote his daughter letters of recommendation. And surprise surprise, once Joe Biden got elected, he started up the China favor train.

