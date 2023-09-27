BOMBSHELL: China sent Hunter $250K to JB's Delaware address when he announced his 2019 run. .

Jesse Watters BOMBSHELL REPORT:
BREAKING from Jesse Watters:
Months after Biden announced his candidacy in 2019, the Chinese sent Hunter a quarter of a million dollars to Joe Biden's Wilmington Delaware address. Joe Biden shook the hand of the guy that sent Hunter the money, had coffee with him, spoke to him on the phone and wrote his daughter letters of recommendation. And surprise surprise, once Joe Biden got elected, he started up the China favor train.
