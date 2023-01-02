The Nuremberg Code (1947) and the many disregarded medical guidelines since the start of Beer-19

(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://www.imarcresearch.com/blog/bid/359393/nuremberg-code-1947 THE NUREMBERG CODE AND ITS IMPACT ON CLINICAL RESEARCH; Published by IMARC RESEARCH, INC; Posted by Natalie Jarmusik; Date posted: Tue, April 9, 2019; Date of website access: August 2, 2021.





Since Beer-19 started in December of 2019, think about the complete disregard of these ten Nuremberg Code medical guidelines by politicians, governments, the World Health Organization, pharmaceutical manufacturers, physicians, national medical associations, pharmacists, nurses, inoculation distribution centers, etc. Since this crisis started, many politicians have become dictators, and unfortunately, most countries worldwide now operate under communist government systems. Human experimentation has gone horribly wrong, the abuse of freedoms and rights, the enforcement of Martial law (government lockdowns), permissible access to certain social and financial institutions for only fully inoculated citizens, distancing rules, night curfews, closed borders, banned travel measures, the inability to sue pharmaceutical companies in the case of catastrophic side effects or death, mandated vaccines for healthcare staff in certain countries, and other extremely draconian policies. No, you don't live in a democratic society anymore. Yes, this is communism, people. Please wake up, and share the message!

If health officials accompanied by military staff start going door to door asking citizens if they have received their Covid-19 vaccinations, please take the following actions. Print this pdf article, highlight the ten guidelines and read it to the agents, or tape it to your front door when they come. They will leave you alone; they have to comply with international law standards. You are not a human experiment; stand up for your bodily autonomy.





(What Are The Nuremberg Code's Ethical Guidelines For Research?)





"The Nuremberg Code aimed to protect human subjects from enduring the kind of cruelty and exploitation the prisoners endured at concentration camps. The 10 elements of the code are:





1) Voluntary consent is essential.





2) The results of any experiment must be for the greater good of society.





3) Human experiments should be based on previous animal experimentation.





4) Experiments should be conducted by avoiding physical/mental suffering and injury.





5) No experiments should be conducted if it is believed to cause death/disability.





6) The risks should never exceed the benefits.





7) Adequate facilities should be used to protect subjects.





8) Experiments should be conducted only by qualified scientists.





9) Subjects should be able to end their participation at any time.





10) The scientist in charge must be prepared to terminate the experiment when injury, disability, or death is likely to occur."