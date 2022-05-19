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Mosquito Larvae: Amazing Views of Microscopic Freshwater Creatures
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39 views • May 19, 2022
Original macro video footage of mosquito larvae through the microscope.
Kingdom: Animalia
Phylum: Arthropoda
Class: Insecta
Order: Diptera
Family: Culicidae
This is my original video footage. If you want to share, please share the Brighteon link to my video. You can also purchase the longer format video for more amazing footage of God's amazing creatures. I am hoping to be able to create many more high-quality and unique videos using macrophotography techniques with my microscope and camera.
Thank you for visiting my Brighteon channel. If you like this video please like, subscribe and support. You can see my other videos at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/macroview
Kingdom: Animalia
Phylum: Arthropoda
Class: Insecta
Order: Diptera
Family: Culicidae
This is my original video footage. If you want to share, please share the Brighteon link to my video. You can also purchase the longer format video for more amazing footage of God's amazing creatures. I am hoping to be able to create many more high-quality and unique videos using macrophotography techniques with my microscope and camera.
Thank you for visiting my Brighteon channel. If you like this video please like, subscribe and support. You can see my other videos at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/macroview
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