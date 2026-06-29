IDF threatens Iran with LARGE-scale 'military campaign' — could begin AS EARLY AS TOMORROW — Defense Minister



WARNS Hezbollah — any strike on northern settlements...



'We will STRIKE Beirut's Dahieh'

Israeli Defense minister says Iran war WILL restart IF:



— Trump decides diplomacy is OVER



— Iran attacks Israel



'If Iran ATTACKS us... it'll be its THIRD WAR'

(video used to show this message, from unspecified time in the past Lebanon attacks)







