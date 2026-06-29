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IDF threatens Iran with LARGE-scale 'military campaign' — could begin AS EARLY AS TOMORROW — Defense Minister
WARNS Hezbollah — any strike on northern settlements...
'We will STRIKE Beirut's Dahieh'
Israeli Defense minister says Iran war WILL restart IF:
— Trump decides diplomacy is OVER
— Iran attacks Israel
'If Iran ATTACKS us... it'll be its THIRD WAR'
(video used to show this message, from unspecified time in the past Lebanon attacks)