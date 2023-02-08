The Most Infuriating Part of Benedict Biden's SOTU Speech Relies on Americans Being Stupid

The border crisis in 100% Joe Biden's faults. You can argue that congressional Democrats have a hand in it. You can point to feckless policies by governments in border states. But at the end of the day the reason that we are experiencing the worst invasion of illegal aliens that our country has ever seen is because the Biden-Harris regime has opened the borders.

They can claim they haven't. They would be lying if they did. Every aspect of their border policy encourages illegal aliens to cross. Everything they've done to remove border security has worsened the flow of drugs and other illegal merchandise. They have harmed this nation immeasurably, all the while putting innocent children in danger as they're raped and trafficked throughout their journey to the border.

Knowing all this, here's how Biden framed the border situation during his Tuesday night State of the Union speech:

https://twitter.com/DailyCaller/status/1623158777896751105

Republicans were right to object to his feckless statements. They needed those who were watching the SOTU, which was far fewer than one might expect, to hear their objections to his gaslighting attempt. For Biden or anyone in his administration to even mention the border without begging for forgiveness is beyond disingenuous. It's a statement of contempt towards Americans.

For anyone to hear anything about the border, whether it's about the massive influx of illegal aliens or the child-killing fentanyl flooding across, and not blame the Biden-Harris regime completely is to declare their stupidity. Only the indoctrinated partisans or legitimately unintelligent people could see what's happening and not come to the undeniable conclusion that this is Biden's fault.

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I talked about the border portion of the State of the Union speech, including discussion of this article by Virginia Allen at Daily Signal: https://www.dailysignal.com/2023/02/07/fact-check-biden-touts-southern-border-success-during-state-of-union/

Visit https://lateprepper.com and use promo code "JDR" for 15% off at checkout