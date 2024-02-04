The Israeli Occupation Soldier - Shutting the Door to Hide how they Mistreat and Abuse Palestinian Children - Perfect representation of what's Happening in Palestine since 1948

The Israeli occupation soldier shutting the door to hide from the camera how they mistreat and abuse little Palestinian children is the perfect description of what's happening in Palestine since 1948
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.