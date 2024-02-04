Create New Account
The Israeli Occupation Soldier - Shutting the Door to Hide how they Mistreat and Abuse Palestinian Children - Perfect representation of what's Happening in Palestine since 1948
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 17 hours ago

The Israeli occupation soldier shutting the door to hide from the camera how they mistreat and abuse little Palestinian children is the perfect description of what's happening in Palestine since 1948

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

