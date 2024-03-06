Create New Account
Apocalypse Watch E143: SCOTUS 9-0 Leads to Glorious Liberal Meltdowns
Keghead returns to Apocalypse Watch with tales from his historic trip to Washington, D.C. The Watchers get a kick out of liberal meltdowns from the 9-0 Supreme Court ruling that upholds the Constitutional principle that a person is presumed innocent until they're proven guilty. A quick raspberry to Victoria Nuland as she jumps from the sinking Biden ship.

Keywords
newsscotuswashingtonapocalypsecriminal medianuland

