Apocalypse Watch E143: SCOTUS 9-0 Leads to Glorious Liberal Meltdowns

Keghead returns to Apocalypse Watch with tales from his historic trip to Washington, D.C. The Watchers get a kick out of liberal meltdowns from the 9-0 Supreme Court ruling that upholds the Constitutional principle that a person is presumed innocent until they're proven guilty. A quick raspberry to Victoria Nuland as she jumps from the sinking Biden ship.
