Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian Forces Shocked! UK Secretly Sends Dozens of Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles to Ukraine
channel image
High Hopes
2822 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
30 views
Published a day ago

US Military News


Oct 3, 2023


Today, we have some significant news to share about the ongoing support from the United Kingdom to Ukraine. The UK is transferring combat reconnaissance vehicles to Ukraine, specifically the Scimitar Mk2, after specialists prepared them.


Over the course of 32 days, an impressive total of 23 armoured vehicles were meticulously prepared for the transfer to Ukraine.


The Scimitar Mk II has a crew of three: a driver, a commander, and a gunner. With a top speed of 80 km/h and a range of 450 km, it's designed to traverse rough terrain and obstacles with its torsion bar suspension system.


Thank you, hopefully useful!


For copyright matters, please contact us at: [email protected]


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LD8-VO7FiYs

Keywords
russiaukus military newsunited kingdomcombatukrainesecretvehiclesdozensreconnaissance

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket