Russian Forces Shocked! UK Secretly Sends Dozens of Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles to Ukraine

Oct 3, 2023
Today, we have some significant news to share about the ongoing support from the United Kingdom to Ukraine. The UK is transferring combat reconnaissance vehicles to Ukraine, specifically the Scimitar Mk2, after specialists prepared them.
Over the course of 32 days, an impressive total of 23 armoured vehicles were meticulously prepared for the transfer to Ukraine.
The Scimitar Mk II has a crew of three: a driver, a commander, and a gunner. With a top speed of 80 km/h and a range of 450 km, it's designed to traverse rough terrain and obstacles with its torsion bar suspension system.
