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DR. BRAYN ARDIS INTERVIEWING DR.TENPENNY - INFORMED CONSENT, CHILDREN, VACCIINES, KILL INJECTIONS!
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230 views • July 01, 2021
Credit to Dr. Ardis
The Dr. Ardis Show | Dr. Sherri Tenpenny | Episode 30 | June 30, 2021
The Dr. Ardis Show Site: https://www.thedrardisshow.com/
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fUI90Rn2Rd0
The Dr. Ardis Show | Dr. Sherri Tenpenny | Episode 30 | June 30, 2021
The Dr. Ardis Show Site: https://www.thedrardisshow.com/
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fUI90Rn2Rd0
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