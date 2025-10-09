BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ammonia: Ukrainian forces mined a section of the Tolyatti - Odessa ammonia pipeline in an attempt to slow down the Russian advance - releasing toxic gas into the environment
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1324 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
105 views • 1 day ago

Ukrainian forces mined a section of the Tolyatti–Odessa ammonia pipeline in an attempt to slow down the Russian advance, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

While retreating, Ukrainian units detonated the pipeline, releasing the remaining ammonia into the environment.

Russian servicemen were not injured in the explosion, the Defense Ministry confirmed.

Adding:  Russian strikes destroyed 60% of Ukraine's gas production — Bloomberg

Ukraine is now urgently seeking €2 billion to import fuel and €758 million for energy system repairs, while also requesting more air defense systems

All this begging while Ukraine attacks Russian civilians

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy