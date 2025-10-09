Ammonia: Ukrainian forces mined a section of the Tolyatti - Odessa ammonia pipeline in an attempt to slow down the Russian advance - releasing toxic gas into the environment

Ukrainian forces mined a section of the Tolyatti–Odessa ammonia pipeline in an attempt to slow down the Russian advance, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

While retreating, Ukrainian units detonated the pipeline, releasing the remaining ammonia into the environment.

Russian servicemen were not injured in the explosion, the Defense Ministry confirmed.

Adding: Russian strikes destroyed 60% of Ukraine's gas production — Bloomberg

Ukraine is now urgently seeking €2 billion to import fuel and €758 million for energy system repairs, while also requesting more air defense systems

All this begging while Ukraine attacks Russian civilians