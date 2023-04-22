The Sudanese Air Force strikes at the rebellious Rapid Reaction Forces on the territory of the Khartoum airport. The authorities closed the country's airspace until April 30.
A Saudi Arabian Navy ship arrived in Port Sudan to evacuate its citizens, as well as citizens of the United Arab Emirates and Libya.
The declared 72-hour truce for the evacuation of foreign citizens is poorly observed.
