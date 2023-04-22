Create New Account
The Sudanese Air Force strikes at the rebellious Rapid Reaction Forces on the territory of the Khartoum Airport.
The Sudanese Air Force strikes at the rebellious Rapid Reaction Forces on the territory of the Khartoum airport. The authorities closed the country's airspace until April 30.

A Saudi Arabian Navy ship arrived in Port Sudan to evacuate its citizens, as well as citizens of the United Arab Emirates and Libya.

The declared 72-hour truce for the evacuation of foreign citizens is poorly observed.

