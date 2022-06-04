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환난 전 휴거는 마지막 때의 가장 큰 미혹임을 아십니까? 성경에서는 뭐라고 말할까요?
Belt of truth
Belt of truth
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4 views • June 04, 2022
환난 전 휴거를 준비하는 일루미나티, 프리메이슨, 그림자 정부, 성경에서 이야기하는 휴거의 시기(특정 일자를 이야기하는 것이 아닌 마지막때의 일들 중에 나타나는 휴거가 일어나는 순서를 이야기함) 깨어있기 위해서 필요한 성경적 지식 Pixabay에서 Alex_MakeMusic의 음악 환난 전 휴거,환난 후 휴거,성경,하나님,예수님,재림,마지막때,가장 큰 미혹,환난 전 휴거는 마지막때의 가장 큰 미혹,일루미나티,프리메이슨,그림자정부,세계단일정부추진세력,마귀의 가장 큰 미혹,깨어있는 사람,휴거,Rapture,이코노미스트,휴거의 시기,계시록,마태복음24장,예수님의 예언,고린도전서 15장
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godthe biblejesusfreemasonrythe end timesthe second comingthe rapture during the tribulationthe government of the shadowthe united world government forcesthe disguise of the devil great delusionwaking man
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