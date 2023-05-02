Create New Account
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
https://gettr.com/post/p2fznv570d7

The indictment had increased charging from 34 to 44 CCP police in a transnational repression scheme. It also details how the group had conducted such tasks assigned by the CCP MPS (Ministry of Public Security).

起訴書將跨國鎮壓計劃中對中共警察的指控從 34 名增加到 44 名。 它還詳細說明了該小組如何執行中共公安部分配的此類任務。

@[email protected]

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #JRobFromMN #WayneDupreeShow #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp



