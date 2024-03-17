How big is Russia’s nuclear arsenal? REUTERS

Reuters





Mar 13, 2024





President Vladimir Putin warned the West that Russia was technically ready for nuclear war and that if the US sent troops to Ukraine the move would be considered a significant escalation of the war. But how big is Russia’s nuclear arsenal?





#News #Reuters #Newsfeed #world #Russia #Ukrainewar #russiaukrainewar #RussiaUkrainecrisis #nuclear #arsenal





👉 Subscribe: http://smarturl.it/reuterssubscribe





Keep up with the latest news from around the world: https://www.reuters.com/

Follow Reuters on Facebook: / reuters

Follow Reuters on Twitter: / reuters

Follow Reuters on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reuters/?hl=en





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHxzkUpryj8