The Best Time To Take Lugols Iodine?
Sun Fruit Dan
Published 21 hours ago

Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.25mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html


Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


Iodine's Proven Health And Detox Benefits! - http://bitly.ws/JezX
Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC
The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol - V3.0 - http://bitly.ws/IERE

Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


The Best Time To Take Lugols Iodine?


When ingesting Lugols Iodine which is one of the most common supplementation forms of the essential mineral Iodine one question people ask me frequently is when is the best to take Lugols Iodine?


So I have created this video "The Best Time To Take Lugols Iodine?" to share with you exactly the best time to take it and the reasons why, if you want to learn about everything I have to share with you on this topic make sure to watch this video from start to finish.


