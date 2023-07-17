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Universal Law
goodbadliarortruth
goodbadliarortruth
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99 views • July 17, 2023

Luciferians must tell the truth 1 time before they fool & take advantage of the sheeple: Bill Gates tells an audience that "We must reduce the world population." Or Klause Schwab says, "You will own nothing & be happy." Under Universal Law they can then carry out their wishes, because they have given notice to the Forum. Many people don't want to accept this! They want to argue that it is not right! However, you have the Satanists who don't even give notice of their intentions, they do geoengineering of the planet & release GMO mosquitos that give the JAB to everyone, not just the employees of the Corporation who must comply to keep their job/status.When the Luciferians run the Corporatocracy you have the option of contracting---& therefore complying with THEM or not according to Rule-of-Law (This, although bad, still slips under Universal Law as allowed---THEY gave you NOTICE somewhere! Not so with the following >). When the Satanists take over The Game & rule by Color-of-Law, you no longer have a choice to adhere to the UCC [Uniform Commercial Codes] or not. THEY now shoot you when you do not have THEIR license as with Chase Allan of Utah on March 1st, 2023 or JFK who mistakenly thought he was actually President & could give orders to issue currency (public United States Notes rather than private Federal Reserve Note) withOUT interest tacked onto them. JFK was only a REPRESENTATIVE! Biden knows the difference or he would be "Lone Gunmaned" or "suicided" as so many who crossed Hitlary!

Satanists also create a GMO mosquito to inject the JAB* or put it in our food-chain or atmosphere & don't give you a choice of complying or not. It has past-Time become that diabolic! "Q" is B.S.

* I do not know this for a proven fact, but would some be so Satanic as to do it or attempt to complete this type of GMO?... There are those who feel THEY are beyond or outside Judgment of Universal Law or even man's law.

Benjamin Fulford printed this week:

Meanwhile, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. addressed the elephant in the living room when he tweeted:

“The U.S. & other governments are developing ethnically targeted bioweapons…a 2021 study of the COVID-19 virus shows-appears to disproportionately affect certain races-is most compatible with blacks & Caucasians & least compatible with ethnic Chinese, Finns, and Ashkenazi Jews. In that sense, it serves as a kind of proof of concept for ethnically targeted bioweapons.”

https://nypost.com/2023/07/15/rfk-jr-says-covid-was-ethnically-targeted-to-spare-jews/

JFK: Skip the grassy-knoll conspiracy; the proof is the autopsy: https://www.fff.org/2023/07/14/the-achilles-heel-of-the-jfk-assassination/

http://annavonreitz.com/howliarslie1.pdf

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gmosatanjfkqdnauniversalrfkjrgatesluciferjabmrnaschwabfulford
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