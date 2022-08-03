WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 03AUG22 - Plane Lands Too Hard

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/9PuiwvKIe-M
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #193
Links to sources:
Plane Lands Too Hard - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xEiKp...
Princess Juliana Airport - https://fb.watch/dABiVoQRnn/
Refueling Mid-Air - https://fb.watch/dABmufqO9j/
Bank Angle - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kyK8x...
V-22 Osprey - https://fb.watch/eeByd8msHQ/
A400M - https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=694...
Elephant Walk - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lLKwI...
Foldable Wings - https://fb.watch/eeBJUYf_Wu/
Jet Hovering Above Water - https://fb.watch/eeBRqxdBBQ/
Sunset - https://fb.watch/eeC1CyQR7n/
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet