Ric Grenell completely obliterates the Biden administration for its response to Iran's drone strike
GalacticStorm
Published 16 hours ago

Newsmax | On Tuesday's episode of "Rob Schmitt Tonight" Ric Grenell joins to talk about the tensions in the Middle East after Iran's drone strike, discuss the Biden administration's response to the attack, and more on NEWSMAX.


Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.


Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.

biden administrationric grenelliran drone strike

