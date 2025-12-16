2025-2030 Is the Key Timeline for Massive Change

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
*50% off Everything at HempLucid Store https://hemplucid.sjv.io/aOXWYb
*Nutrition that gets in N-Sorb https://vni.life/daviddubyne.nsorb
Accelerating Earth changes and energetic shifts unfolding as we enter 2026 which explains why everyone feels something is "off" and how chaos is forcing a global awakening. Ramping-up earthquakes, pink fog along east coast USA and radioactive fog west coast USA with massive military air sorties during coronal mass ejections (CMEs).
Evolutionary Energy Arts YT / @evolutionaryenergyarts
*Prodovite Plus https://vni.life/daviddubyne.prodoviteplus
*☕️ Support Independent Journalism Buy Us A Double Espresso
https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle
*🔎 SIGN-UP for the Weekly Show Notes https://civilizationcycle.com/