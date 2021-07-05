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Oh It's Monday
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10 views • July 05, 2021
Let's Bless Our Homes
I found this great Youtube Channel for Proverbs. We will be reading Proverbs every month. https://youtu.be/zBPSUjphjSY
Pastor Derek Prince has been a blessing to me this last week. Check out his Youtube Channel.
https://www.youtube.com/c/DerekPrinceMinistries
July's Habit is Swish and Swipe! Check out our Great Deals!
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Big Sale on our Babystep Book! $11.00
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We are Getting Back to Basis!
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If you really want to see real changes in your life Join FlyLady https://www.flylady.net/signup/ to receive our messages.
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I found this great Youtube Channel for Proverbs. We will be reading Proverbs every month. https://youtu.be/zBPSUjphjSY
Pastor Derek Prince has been a blessing to me this last week. Check out his Youtube Channel.
https://www.youtube.com/c/DerekPrinceMinistries
July's Habit is Swish and Swipe! Check out our Great Deals!
https://shop.flylady.net/p/%28TBPACK%29
https://shop.flylady.net/p/%28SPACK%29
Big Sale on our Babystep Book! $11.00
https://shop.flylady.net/p/%28CC%29
We are Getting Back to Basis!
https://shop.flylady.net/p/%28BBPACK%29
Calendars are Available https://shop.flylady.net/p/_All_Tools
If you really want to see real changes in your life Join FlyLady https://www.flylady.net/signup/ to receive our messages.
www.FlyLady.net
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