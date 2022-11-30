If You Opt To Ignore Prophecies From Mystics, Hear the UN Head Warn of Colossal Global Dysfunction!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
November 29, 2022
Those inclined to lump Catholic mystics’ dire prophecies as “conspiracy theories” would perhaps lend serious ear to the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN).
Warning world leaders during the opening of the UN General Assembly last week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutierres said nations are “gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction” and that “our world is in peril — and paralyzed.”
