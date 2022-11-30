Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
If You Opt To Ignore Prophecies From Mystics, Hear the UN Head Warn of Colossal Global Dysfunction!
25 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 15 hours ago |
Donate

Mother & Refuge of the End Times


November 29, 2022


Those inclined to lump Catholic mystics’ dire prophecies as “conspiracy theories” would perhaps lend serious ear to the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN).


Warning world leaders during the opening of the UN General Assembly last week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutierres said nations are “gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction” and that “our world is in peril — and paralyzed.”

Source: https://www.sunstar.com.ph/article/1942137/pampanga/opinion/cervantes-if-you-opt-to-ignore-prophecies-from-mystics-hear-the-un-secretary--general


📖​ Pieta of the Apocalypse: Essential End Time Prayers and Promises

    https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B15MG9PQ/ref=cm_sw_r_awdo_J8S5FVKD1BTDE38SVB2R


⛪ Visit Our Website

      https://motherandrefuge.com/


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m0DvMLJvVoE


Keywords
mysticchristianunreligioncatholicglobalunited nationspropheciesdysfunctionparalyzedperilsecretary-generalgridlockedcolossalantonio gutierres

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket