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Shattering the Virus Paradigm with Rob Edward and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
High Hopes
High Hopes
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Dr. Andrew Kaufman.
Rob Edward of the “Dig Within” show offers Andrew Kaufman M.D. an opportunity to discuss the emerging terrain theory and his experience debunking virus theory over the last two years. Dr. Andy explains the evolution of thought and discovery around water and health, a new way to look at sickness and dis-ease. Edward and Andy discuss the methods of the control power matrix and how people can better defend their rights and protect their bodies, minds, and souls.

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Keywords
healthterrain theorycontrolmedicinewatervirus theorydr andrew kaufmandefend rightsdig withinrob edwardevolution of thoughtpower matrixprotect bodiesprotect mindsprotect souls
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