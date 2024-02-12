Attempt to Transform The West - Rent Free - Severe Intellectual Disabilities

Transgender Activists Disrupt YAF Screening of Chloe Cole Documentary at University of Utah; Police Shut Down Event





A screening of Damaged: The Transing of America’s Kids, a Daily Caller original documentary starring Young America’s Foundation speaker Chloe Cole, was abruptly shut down by campus police Wednesday evening after leftists took over the venue and began loudly chanting.





For more than 15 minutes, nearly 70 leftist protestors who packed themselves into the room chanted “hey hey, ho ho, transphobia has got to go.”





The University of Utah’s Young Americans for Freedom chapter is preparing to host a campus lecture featuring Cole, a victim of the Left’s gender ideology, at the end of this month.





https://yaf.org/news/transgender-activists-disrupt-yaf-screening-of-chloe-cole-documentary-at-university-of-utah-police-shut-down-event/









HOMESCHOOL: The Fight Against the Woke School Agenda





“Woke” culture has become so prominent in the American education system that it would not be surprising to learn that schools were replacing the once popular rhyme “sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me” with “sticks and stones may break my bones but opinions I disagree with can make me feel unsafe so they must be silenced.”





Take the case of 12-year-old Liam Morrison, a student at Nichols Middle School in Middleborough, Massachusetts. This March, Liam was told to change his shirt or be sent home. School staff are reported to have said his shirt targeted a “protected class.” Liam says he was told his shirt was making some students feel unsafe. Did Liam’s shirt advocate violence? No, Liam’s shirt simply stated that there are only two genders.





https://www.richardcyoung.com/politics/education-politics/homeschool-the-fight-against-the-woke-school-agenda/









Maine Builds New Rent-Free Apartments for Migrants Paid by State’s Taxpayers





Maine taxpayers are funding new apartments in Brunswick for border crossers and illegal aliens, providing at least two years of rent.





The Maine State Housing Authority will cover the rent for asylum seekers, and the state budget allocated nearly $3.5 million for this purpose.





Additionally, the state is providing legal support and assistance for asylum applications and work authorization.





https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/maine-builds-new-rent-free-apartments-for-migrants-paid-by-state-s-taxpayers/ar-AA1mVKQS









FAA hiring workers with ‘severe intellectual’ disabilities





The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is receiving backlash after a new report highlighted the government organization’s “National Outreach Program for Diversity and Inclusion,” which is a hiring program designed to push the recruitment of individuals with “severe intellectual” disabilities, “psychiatric” disabilities and other disabilities.





https://americanmilitarynews.com/2024/01/faa-hiring-workers-with-severe-intellectual-disabilities/









The Nuclear Family Was No Mistake: A Response to David Brooks





We're growing more disconnected, but the nuclear familly isn't at fault.





https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/sliding-vs-deciding/202002/the-nuclear-family-was-no-mistake-response-david-brooks