CIA-Tore Says EXPOSES The CCA, A SECRET HollyWood CIA Operation EVERYTHING You See Is FAKE
This ex- CIA agent  Tore Says  EXPOSED  "The CAA" A SECRET HollyWood COVERT Operation Disguised as STUDIO 6 a Movie Production Co.  The CCA has been Creating & CONTROLLING the Content of everything YOU SEE!  At Your EXPENSE!

EVERYTHING You See Is FUCKING FAKE! Your Reality is the CAA "Studio 6" Staged Production METAVERSE Used to form and mold YOUR Thoughts YOUR Beliefs and even YOUR Activities Hobbies and YOUR Favorite Entertainment Events! 

The CIA's SECRET COVERT VIRTUAL REALITY WorldWide DECEPTION that YOUR tax Dollars PAID FOR.

Just like the LOCKDOWNS, FORCED TO WEAR MASKS, FAKE PCR TESTS, FAKE CORONAVIRUS and The Rehearsed and Staged PLANNED-DEMIC, Including The COVID DEATH SHOTS are YOUR Hard Earned STOLEN TAX Dollars Used to CONTROL Your MIND!

