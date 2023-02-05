CIA-Tore Says EXPOSES The CCA, A SECRET HollyWood CIA Operation EVERYTHING You See Is FAKE

This ex- CIA agent Tore Says EXPOSED "The CAA" A SECRET HollyWood COVERT Operation Disguised as STUDIO 6 a Movie Production Co. The CCA has been Creating & CONTROLLING the Content of everything YOU SEE! At Your EXPENSE!
EVERYTHING You See Is FUCKING FAKE! Your Reality is the CAA "Studio 6" Staged Production METAVERSE Used to form and mold YOUR Thoughts YOUR Beliefs and even YOUR Activities Hobbies and YOUR Favorite Entertainment Events!
The CIA's SECRET COVERT VIRTUAL REALITY WorldWide DECEPTION that YOUR tax Dollars PAID FOR.
Just like the LOCKDOWNS, FORCED TO WEAR MASKS, FAKE PCR TESTS, FAKE CORONAVIRUS and The Rehearsed and Staged PLANNED-DEMIC, Including The COVID DEATH SHOTS are YOUR Hard Earned STOLEN TAX Dollars Used to CONTROL Your MIND!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.