This Will Scare You 07/14/2022

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Today we will be discussing how the Dollar is falling ever further, how Russia openly threatened the United States, and how Biden is now in Jerusalem to discuss a Two-State Solution. God has warned us many times "If you divide My land, I will divide yours".
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