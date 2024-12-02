Hunter Gets a Pardon

December 2, 2024 - If you want to know how to write a pardon that covers anything and everything, look to President Biden. Hunter Biden got a pardon that insulates him from ever facing federal charges over any crimes from 2014 through the end of 2024. Only Nixon’s pardon comes close to this sweeping get-out-of-jail-free card. It begins the year he started with Ukraine’s Burisma, which suggests that Hunter’s ties to the CIA are behind the Justice Department looking the other way.









