The Leo Frank Case: The Lynching of a Guilty Man Part 11

by Philip St. Raymond

for The American Mercury



ALMOST THE ENTIRE pro-Leo Frank narrative is dependent on one claim: that Prosecutor Hugh Dorsey fabricated James Conley’s story (or edited and embellished a story made up by Conley) and then coached him to deliver it skillfully on the witness stand. If Conley’s story was not fiction, and not the result of conspiracy, collusion, and coaching; then it must be true — and Leo Frank must be guilty. Thus everything depends on the “coaching” allegation. In this week’s audio book section, we’ll see how untenable is the “coaching” claim. Why would Dorsey and Conley let stand a fiction that included so many checkable facts? — such as people he and Frank had met on the street on the way to the pencil factory — such as the one-hour time discrepancy between Conley’s version of the visit of Emma Clark and Corinthia Hall, and the time the girls themselves gave — and many other items which were totally unnecessary to establishing Frank’s guilt. (ILLUSTRATION: Jewish attorney Louis Marshall)



In this, the eleventh audio segment of this ground-breaking work originally published by the Nation of Islam, part of their series called The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews, we also learn about the massive public relations campaign by leaders of the Jewish community — men such as Albert Lasker, Louis Marshall, and Adolf Ochs — designed to build a sense of outrage in the minds of Americans that an innocent man had been ruthlessly framed by “anti-Semites.”

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This new audio book, based on the Nation of Islam’s The Leo Frank Case: The Lynching of a Guilty Man, the best investigative effort made on the Leo Frank case in the last 100 years, will take you on a trip into the past — to the greatest American murder mystery of all time; a mystery that will reveal to you the hidden forces that shape our world even today.



To read all the chapters we’ve published so far, simply click on this link.



We at The American Mercury are now proud to present part 11 of our audio version of this very important book, read by Vanessa Neubauer.



Simply press “play” on the player embedded above — or at the end of this article — to hear part 11 of the book.



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Click here to obtain a print or e-book copy of this important work, The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews, Vol. 3; The Leo Frank Case: The Lynching of a Guilty Man.



For further information on the Nation of Islam Historical Research Group, readers are encouraged to visit their Web site, noirg.org.