They Can't Keep Their Lies About Jamie Foxx Straight.
Tami's Topics Of The Week
Published Yesterday

For over a month, since actor Jamie Foxx has been hospitalized, the media has been acting as if the reason for his hospitalization has to be treated like some big secret, as if it is shameful that he is there, and his loved ones have done the same. If that were the case, why talk about it at all? Now comes an obvious, blatant lie about Mr. Foxx.

jamie foxxhospitalizedcovid vaccine injuries

