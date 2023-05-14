They Can't Keep Their Lies About Jamie Foxx Straight.

For over a month, since actor Jamie Foxx has been hospitalized, the media has been acting as if the reason for his hospitalization has to be treated like some big secret, as if it is shameful that he is there, and his loved ones have done the same. If that were the case, why talk about it at all? Now comes an obvious, blatant lie about Mr. Foxx.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.