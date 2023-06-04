Maia, President of Moldova - Rewriting History - "Don't Steal the Victory over Fascism from Us!"

"Maia, don't steal the victory over fascism from us!"

A rally was held in Chisinau against the rewriting of history and the cancellation of the celebration of May, 9th.

Earlier the Parliament of Moldova adopted a law banning the St. George ribbon and the Z and V symbols. President Maia Sandu also said that on May, 9th the country will celebrate “the Day of Peace", and not the Day of Victory over Nazism.

Rewriting of history seems to be one of the key requirements for joining the EU these days...